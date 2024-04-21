Live
- Fire breaks out in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site
- Jammu-Srinagar National Highway partially restored for traffic
- Mayawati accuses MP of betrayal, stresses BSP will work to stop oppression of Muslims
- Sydney Sweeney takes on kitesurfing adventure
- Navigating health and well-being: A woman’s perspective
- Ruckus at mega rally of INDIA alliance in Jharkhand, workers threw chairs at each other
- Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla shares insights on ‘Sabari’
- Shriya’s beauty seems to flourish on each passing day
- Mayawati accuses MP of betrayal, stresses BSP will work to stop oppression of Muslims
- Vishal’s action-packed ‘Rathnam’ eyes grand release
Just In
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy unveils ‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame’ Teaser
Highlights
Telangana's Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, recently revealed the teaser of the upcoming film 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame'.
Telangana's Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, recently revealed the teaser of the upcoming film 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame'.
Directed by Satish Paramaveda and produced by Rachala Yugandhar under Dream Gate Productions, the movie stars Suman Tej and Garima Chauhan in lead roles. The teaser showcases a blend of romance, action, and villainy, set against picturesque village and Goa backdrops.
Featuring gripping action sequences and impactful dialogues, the teaser received praise from Minister Reddy, who expressed confidence in its success. With Charan Arjun's captivating music and Parusuram's natural cinematography, the film promises to be a family entertainer upon its release on April 26th.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS