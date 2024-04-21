Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy unveils ‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame’ Teaser

Telangana's Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, recently revealed the teaser of the upcoming film 'Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame'.

Directed by Satish Paramaveda and produced by Rachala Yugandhar under Dream Gate Productions, the movie stars Suman Tej and Garima Chauhan in lead roles. The teaser showcases a blend of romance, action, and villainy, set against picturesque village and Goa backdrops.

Featuring gripping action sequences and impactful dialogues, the teaser received praise from Minister Reddy, who expressed confidence in its success. With Charan Arjun's captivating music and Parusuram's natural cinematography, the film promises to be a family entertainer upon its release on April 26th.