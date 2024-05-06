Live
- BCs are not Backward, they are the Backbone, says MLA Candidate BS Maqbool"
- YCP Leaders and Youth Join TDP in Visakhapatnam
- NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"
- The Drone Chronicles
- Kavali Constituency MLA Candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy seeks votes for Development
- FIR Registered Against BJP Leaders For Allegedly Inciting Communal Discord In Karnataka
- Key Highlights Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections In Madhya Pradesh
- Live Update: NDA government will be formed in AP, Delhi PM
- Kutagula villagers show love and support for YSR Congress leaders during election campaign
- NDA MLA Candidate's Wife Campaigns in Visakha South Constituency
Just In
IPS Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed by new DGP of AP
The Election Commission has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 IPS batch officer, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh.
The Election Commission has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 IPS batch officer, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh. The orders for his appointment were issued immediately, and he has been instructed to join his duties without delay.
The decision to appoint Harish Kumar Gupta as the new DGP comes after the transfer of KV Rajendranath by the Central Election Commission on Sunday. The state government had sent a panel of three names to the EC for consideration, including IPS officers Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (RTC MD), Madireddy Pratap, and Harishkumar Gupta. After reviewing the recommendations, Harish Kumar Gupta was selected by the EC to assume the crucial role of leading the state police force.
Harish Kumar Gupta's appointment comes at a critical time, with the upcoming elections requiring a strong and dedicated law enforcement leader in place.