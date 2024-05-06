IPS Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed by new DGP of AP

The Election Commission has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 IPS batch officer, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh. The orders for his appointment were issued immediately, and he has been instructed to join his duties without delay.

The decision to appoint Harish Kumar Gupta as the new DGP comes after the transfer of KV Rajendranath by the Central Election Commission on Sunday. The state government had sent a panel of three names to the EC for consideration, including IPS officers Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (RTC MD), Madireddy Pratap, and Harishkumar Gupta. After reviewing the recommendations, Harish Kumar Gupta was selected by the EC to assume the crucial role of leading the state police force.

Harish Kumar Gupta's appointment comes at a critical time, with the upcoming elections requiring a strong and dedicated law enforcement leader in place.