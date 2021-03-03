Mohanlal's Drishyam Re-released in Kerala Theatres After Sequel's Success on OTT

After Mohanlal starrer Malayalam movie "Drishyam 2' created a sensation in the film industry, movie buffs are longing to watch this movie in their regional languages.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the superhit film "Drishyam" Which was released about 8 years ago. The movie has earned the appreciation of people of all languages ever since it started streaming on OTT platforms with English subtitles. Now, the viewers who are overwhelmed with the way "Drishyam 2" is presented on the screen, want this movie to be remade in their languages.

In this process, we hear that "Drishyam-2" will be remade in Telugu. Well known Tollywood actor Victory Venkatesh who loves working in successful remakes will be seen in "Drishyam 2" in Telugu. We all know that Venky reprised Malayalam star Mohan Lal's role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Drishyam.

The Telugu version of the movie will bear the same title "Drishyam 2". The Muhurat of this movie is said to have been done in a simple way on March 2. It may be recalled that Venkatesh had acted in Drishyam Part 1 also in the year 2014. Meena, Esthar Anil, Naadhiya, Naresh, Krithika Jayakumar also played prominent roles in the movie. Now, they have to appear in the second part too.

A special feature of this movie is that director Jeethu Joseph, who has directed the Malayalam version will be directing the Telugu version also. For the earlier Telugu remake version, Shri Priya had directed the movie. Now it remains to be seen how Jeethu Joseph will execute his skills to suit the Telugu nativity. The movie will be bankrolled by Venky's home banner "Suresh Productions". Original Producers "Aashirvad Cinemas" will also join hands to co-produce this movie, we hear.

Now, the question that is pestering cine buffs' minds is whether this movie will be remade in Kannada as the earlier remake version was done with Ravichandran in the lead role. We also hear that remake rights for Hindi have already been sold. Work on the Telugu version of "Drishyam 2" is in progress. Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu remake versions were seen with Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and Venky in the lead roles. However, we have not received any clue about the Kannada sequel version as neither Ravichandran nor P Vasu who directed the first part have reacted so far about this news. In Kerala, the first part of "Drishyam" was released in theatres to enable the audience to link with its continued version.