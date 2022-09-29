Month Of Madhu Teaser: Naveen Chandra And Swati Turns Sour Over The Years And Leads To Divorce

Tollywood's young and talented actor Naveen Chandra is all in the best phase of his career. Be it OTT or the big screens, he is busy with a handful of projects. Off late, he announced his new movie with Colours Swati who was away from the big screens for a very long time. But this time, she is back with a bang and the movie is titled 'Month Of Madhu'. Being a family drama, there is hype created on this movie. The makers unveiled the teaser of this movie a few minutes ago and showcased a glimpse of the complicated relationship.



Naveen Chandra shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Falling in love is a moment… Falling out of love, a journey #MonthOfMadhu Teaser out now".

The teaser showcases how Swati falls in love with drunkard Naveen Chandra and marries him. But after 20 long years of their relationship Swati applies for divorce getting vexed with his behaviour and bad habits. In the past, when Swati's friend asks her about Naveen's drinking habit, she says, "Don't your brother and father drink too?"

Later, Swati answers a man who questions about her divorce, "I can't summarise the pain I've experienced for over 20 years in 20 minutes, I don't even have the intention to discuss it. I realised even love needs patience and you can lose it too."

So, we need to wait and watch how will Swati mend her relationship with Naveen Chandra or divorce him and stays away from him forever. At the end, Naveen is shown borrowing money from his nephew to for drinking and is seen badly addicted!

This movie also has Shreya Navile, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Raja Chembolu, Raja Ravindra, Rudra Raghav, Ruchita Sadineni, Mourya Siddavaram, Kancherapalem Kishore in supporting roles. Being a Srikanth Nagothi directorial it is being produced by Yaswanth Mulukutla under Krishiv Production and Handpicked Stories banners.