Mrunal Thakur unleashes fiery intensity in new poster of ‘Dacoit’

The buzz surrounding Dacoit, the much-anticipated film starring Adivi Sesh, has intensified with the release of a powerful new poster featuring Mrunal Thakur in a striking avatar. Unveiled on the occasion of the actress’s birthday, the poster showcases Mrunal as Juliet—a character that’s both emotionally complex and deeply pivotal to the film’s narrative.

Directed by debutant Shaniel Deo, Dacoit unfolds as a gripping tale of love and revenge. The latest poster reveals Mrunal in a raw, intense moment—aiming a gun with unflinching determination. Her face bears subtle bruises and tearful eyes, reflecting both vulnerability and an unbreakable will. This first look positions Juliet not as a mere romantic interest but as the emotional backbone of the story, navigating the brutal consequences of love and loss.

Described as a “love-revenge saga,” the film explores themes of betrayal, redemption, and resilience. Mrunal’s character is reportedly central to the chaos, embodying both strength and sorrow in equal measure. The team is currently filming key sequences in Hyderabad, focusing on the dynamic between the lead characters.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, Dacoit is presented by Annapurna Studios and is touted to be a large-scale cinematic venture. With music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film promises an intense emotional and visual experience.

Slated for a grand theatrical release on December 25, 2025, Dacoit is gearing up to deliver a high-octane, emotionally charged journey that blends action with deep personal stakes.