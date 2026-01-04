Munawar Zama receives Murabbi Award at MS Education Academy’s Himmat Day event

MS Education Academy honoured renowned international motivational speaker and mentor Munawar Zama with the prestigious Murabbi Award on the occasion of Himmat Day, observed annually on January 1. The award recognised his unwavering commitment to imparting values, building character, and positively shaping the lives of thousands of young minds across the country.

Expressing his happiness, Munawar Zama said he was deeply moved to receive the honour from six orphan children, chosen from over 2,500 students studying at MS Group of Schools. As a heartfelt gesture, he announced that he would conduct his widely acclaimed personality development workshop free of cost for those six children, reaffirming his dedication to their brighter future.

Himmat Day, a unique initiative by MS Group of Schools, is aimed at inspiring courage, resilience, and hope among orphan children and widowed mothers. The programme brought together nearly 3,000 orphan students and their mothers, creating a platform for motivation and empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Zama delivered an emotionally charged and inspiring speech, urging children to transform adversity into strength. He stressed that the loss of a parent does not define one’s destiny and encouraged them to focus on education, discipline, and strong values. Speaking to widowed mothers, he acknowledged their sacrifices and described them as the true architects of the future.

Zama also cited the life journey of MS Group Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan as a powerful example of perseverance, highlighting how a widowed mother’s determination led to an extraordinary legacy in education. Chairman Mr. Khan thanked Zama for his guidance, stating that the Murabbi Award reflects their respect for mentors who shape character and courage.

The event concluded on an inspiring note, capturing the true spirit of Himmat Day.