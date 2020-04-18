Muralitharan biopic on the cards

With sports biopics also being considered a viable genre in Indian film industry, there have been many movies released in Hindi and other Indian languages. Of course, the film 1983 is one such film which is being eagerly awaited for its historic theme and also the craze for cricket which is ever present in India. This film has been aggressively promoted over the past few months and stills of real and reel life heroes associated with the film have been regularly featured across media platforms, both online and offline.

Back in Chennai, there is a fim titled ' 800' which is under production, if Tamil press is to be believed. Based on the life of the legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan, the film is being directed by an assistant of director Venkat Prabhu, who is a new-gen film maker with a clutch of hits in Tamil. There were some notes of dissent expressed in a section of the media that Muralitharan, a son-in-law of Chennai is actually pally with the Sri Lankan establishment and hence it was easy for the producers to go ahead with the project. With shooting to be taken up in the island, one awaits further inputs on how the proposed magnum opus would shape up in the days ahead.