Live
- Telugu directors look beyond borders as top stars remain unavailable
- SLB’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ takes OTT by storm
- PoK, an integral part of India, is back in national consciousness: EAM Jaishankar
- Fresh Jolt to Congress: National media co-ordinator Radhika Khera quits party
- IAF convoy attack: Several detained amid search operation to trace terrorists in J&K's Poonch
- INDIA bloc has no PM candidate: Amit Shah criticises Opposition, targets Jagan in Andhra rally
- Do not vote for SP, they are terrorist supporters: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- YS Jagan to Intensify Campaign, here is schedule for tomorrow
- Punjab Kings restrict Chennai Super Kings to modest 167 for 9
- ISSF World Cup Baku: Trap shooter Vivaan misses final, bows out in shoot-off
Just In
Punjab Kings restrict Chennai Super Kings to modest 167 for 9
Highlights
PBKS bowlers Chahar (3/23) and Patel (3/24) restricted CSK to 167/9. Jadeja (43), Gaikwad (32), and Mitchell (30) started well for CSK but couldn't capitalize. Curran (1/34) and Arshdeep (2/42) also contributed wickets for PBKS.
Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel picked up three wickets apiece as Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest 167 for nine in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Ravindra Jadeja (43), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) got starts for CSK but failed to transform their knocks into big scores.
Chahar (3/23) and Harshal (4/24) stood out with the ball for PBKS, while stand-in captain Sam Curran (1/34) and Arshdeep Singh (2/42) also registered their names in the wicket-takers list.
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167 for 9 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43; Rahul Chahar 3/23, Harshal Patel 3/24).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS