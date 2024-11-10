Nag Ashwin Eyes Alia Bhatt for Female-Led Project Amidst Uncertainty Around Kalki 2898AD 2

Following the mixed reception of Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin is reportedly setting his sights on a major female-led film, with Alia Bhatt emerging as the frontrunner for the lead role. This would mark Bhatt’s second pan-India project after her standout performance in RRR.

Sources close to the project suggest that the role is perfectly suited for Bhatt, known for her powerful portrayals of complex female characters in films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is expected to showcase a strong, central female character, aligning with Ashwin’s past successes, such as Mahanati, which received widespread acclaim for its compelling storytelling centred around a female protagonist.

While Ashwin's potential shift toward a female-centric narrative has generated excitement, it has also sparked speculation about the future of Kalki 2. The first part of the Kalki saga failed to deliver on financial expectations, with reports suggesting that the film didn’t recoup its massive production costs. This has led some to question whether Ashwin has shelved or postponed the sequel in favor of a safer bet. Given the substantial risk involved in investing another 500 crore rupees into the Kalki franchise, it’s possible that Ashwin sees the female-led project as a more viable option for now.

There’s also growing chatter on social media about whether Ashwin was able to manage the ambitious scale of Kalki 2898 AD. Some critics pointed to the film's pacing issues, with the first half being labelled as sluggish and uneventful, though the second half and the climax were considered more engaging. This has led to speculation that Ashwin may want to return to a more manageable project—one that leans into his strengths in character-driven narratives—before returning to the grandiosity of Kalki.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, the star of Kalki, is set to juggle multiple high-profile projects over the next two years, including The Raja Saab, Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Fauji by Hanu Raghavapudi. With Prabhas' packed schedule, Ashwin may prefer to explore other avenues, with Alia Bhatt serving as an ideal partner for his next film.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Films, the untitled project is expected to begin filming in the second half of 2025. Fans of both Ashwin and Bhatt are eagerly awaiting further details on this promising collaboration, as it marks a significant shift in Ashwin’s creative direction.