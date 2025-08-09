Live
- South Korea, Japan coordinating Lee-Ishiba summit late August
- Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal, concerned about foreign meddling
- Small rural enterprises in India can unlock 79 lakh jobs annually: Report
- Delhi Assembly’s maiden paperless session conducted 19-hour legislative deliberations: Speaker
- Rukmini Vasanth shines as Kanakavathi in ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ first look
- Nabha Natesh in her fast and furious saga
- Naga Shaurya’s ‘Bad Boy Karthik’ kicks off musical promotions
- Mahesh Babu turns 50; Rajamouli gives a striking update regarding ‘SSMB 29’
- Chiranjeevi unveils trailer of Varsha Bollamma’s ‘Constable Kanakam’
- Naga Chaitanya launches ‘Bullettu Bandi’ teaser; Raghava Lawrence plays lead role
Producer Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, who earlier delivered the hit Diary, is once again teaming up with director Innasi Pandian for the supernatural action thriller Bullettu Bandi. The film stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead, alongside his younger brother Elvin in a pivotal role.
Shot as a pan-Indian project in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, Bullettu Bandi promises a fast-paced blend of action and supernatural intrigue. The teaser, unveiled today by Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya, has already ignited buzz, with the actor praising its thrilling appeal.
In a nostalgic twist, 80s–90s dream girl Disco Shanti Srihari makes her silver screen comeback after 28 years, having last appeared in films in 1997. She plays a significant role in the narrative.
The film’s shoot spanned diverse locations including Chennai, Thenkasi, Kerala, and other scenic spots. The ensemble cast features Vaishali Raj, Sunil, Aravind Akash, Kaali Venkat, Rangaraj Pandey, R. Sundararajan, Chams, Shiva Shara, KPY Vinoth, VJ Thanikai, and Sendrayan.
Director Innasi Pandian revealed that Bullettu Bandi was originally meant to be his debut, but circumstances led to it becoming his sophomore effort. The film’s technical crew includes Sam C.S. for music, Arvind Singh on cinematography, Vadivel Vimalraj handling editing, and Phantom Pradeep choreographing the stunts.