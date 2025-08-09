Naga Chaitanya launches ‘Bullettu Bandi’ teaser; Raghava Lawrence plays lead role

Producer Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, who earlier delivered the hit Diary, is once again teaming up with director Innasi Pandian for the supernatural action thriller Bullettu Bandi. The film stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead, alongside his younger brother Elvin in a pivotal role.

Shot as a pan-Indian project in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, Bullettu Bandi promises a fast-paced blend of action and supernatural intrigue. The teaser, unveiled today by Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya, has already ignited buzz, with the actor praising its thrilling appeal.

In a nostalgic twist, 80s–90s dream girl Disco Shanti Srihari makes her silver screen comeback after 28 years, having last appeared in films in 1997. She plays a significant role in the narrative.

The film’s shoot spanned diverse locations including Chennai, Thenkasi, Kerala, and other scenic spots. The ensemble cast features Vaishali Raj, Sunil, Aravind Akash, Kaali Venkat, Rangaraj Pandey, R. Sundararajan, Chams, Shiva Shara, KPY Vinoth, VJ Thanikai, and Sendrayan.

Director Innasi Pandian revealed that Bullettu Bandi was originally meant to be his debut, but circumstances led to it becoming his sophomore effort. The film’s technical crew includes Sam C.S. for music, Arvind Singh on cinematography, Vadivel Vimalraj handling editing, and Phantom Pradeep choreographing the stunts.