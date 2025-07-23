Nara Lokesh Wishes Pawan Kalyan Success Ahead of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release

Son of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and AP Minister Nara Lokesh gave his best wishes for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which will release on 24 July.

He shared a message saying he is very happy and excited, just like all Power Star fans. He said, “I like Pawan Anna, his movies, and his swag.”

Nara Lokesh also said he hopes the movie becomes a big hit. Besides, he praised Pawan Kalyan for his acting skills and congratulated the movie team.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the big movies releasing this month, and fans are excited to see it in theatres as this is Pawan Kalyan’s first release after he became the deputy CM of AP.