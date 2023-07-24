  • Menu
Nara Rohith coming with the sequel of ‘Prathinidhi;’ Journalist Murthy to direct it

Telugu actor Nara Rohith recently hinted that he would be announcing his 19th movie.

Telugu actor Nara Rohith recently hinted that he would be announcing his 19th movie. As promised, he has released the movie’s title and first look poster of the new movie. As expected by many, the movie is a sequel to his 2014 hit film “Prathinidhi.”

Titled “Prathinidhi 2,” the film will be directed by Murthy Devagupthapu popularly known as Murthy Journalist. The first look poster is intriguing, with the actor’s hair, hand, and face designed with newspapers. The poster shows that the movie deals with a social issue, raising expectations for the film.


Nara Rohith posted the film update in his social media handles and stated that he is very curious to go to the sets of “Prathinidhi 2.” The movie will be produced by Kumarraza Bathula, Anjaneyulu Sri Thota, and Kondakalla Rejender Reddy under the banner of Vanara Entertainments.

Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in to score the music, while Nani Chamidishetty is the cinematographer. Raviteja Girijala is the editor, and Kiran Kumar Manne is the art director. The cast and other details will be revealed soon. “Prathinidhi 2” is set to release in theaters on January 25, 2024. Stay tuned for more interesting updates.



