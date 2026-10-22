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New ‘Vrushakarma’ poster creates curiosity

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As the film readies for the Diwali Cine Season, the makers have come up with a special poster unveiled ahead of Dussehra.

New ‘Vrushakarma’ poster creates curiosity
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New ‘Vrushakarma’ poster creates curiosity

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Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming mythological thriller Vrushakarma is set to release globally in theatres on 4 th December 2026. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film that blends mythology, mystery and suspense promises to give a unique cinema experience to the movie buff.

As the film readies for the Diwali Cine Season, the makers have come up with a special poster unveiled ahead of Dussehra. In the poster we see Naga Chaitanya as a fierce persona with a thick beard and red tilak, as he stands in a dark background, while a grand multi-armed goddess idol holding a golden spear is also present.

Reportedly, it will be the biggest budget film for Naga Chaitanya till date. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava are playing the roles of heroine and antagonist respectively. It has been produced by BVSN Prasad under SVCC in association with Sukumar Writings and presented by Bapineedu and Co-produced by IVY Entertainments. As their shoot concludes, the makers are working on the post-production work which involves technical team comprising of cinematographer Ragul D. Herian, music composer B. AjaneeshLoknath, production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala and editor Naveen Nooli. They are also expected to come up with more promotional material as the release date nears.

- S Suhas

Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

Tags

VrushakarmaNaga ChaitanyaTelugu CinemaKarthik DanduDecember 2026 Releases
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