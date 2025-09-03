Live
‘Nishaanchi’ trailer potentials action, drama, and desi swag
Amazon MGM Studios India has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi, a quintessential masala entertainer helmed by Anurag Kashyap. Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh’s Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, the film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap.
Nishaanchi introduces debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo—mirror images but poles apart in character. The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It is set to release in theatres on September 19.
The trailer transports viewers to the early 2000s heartland of Uttar Pradesh, weaving together action, romance, raw confrontations, comedy, and “maa ka pyaar.” With its high-energy chases, witty dialogues, and unfiltered desi swag, the film promises an explosive blend of rebellion, drama, and love.
Sharing his thoughts, Kashyap said, “Nishaanchi is my most cinematic film, carrying all the elements I grew up loving in Hindi cinema—emotion, betrayal, action, and music. The cast has lived and breathed these characters with honesty, and the music amplifies that spirit.”
Debutant Aaishvary called the film “deeply personal,” adding that playing polar-opposite twins challenged him emotionally and physically. Actress Vedika Pinto described her role as “sweet yet fierce,” praising Kashyap for crafting a layered, refreshing world.
With its raw energy and vibrant storytelling, Nishaanchi looks poised to deliver a full-scale theatrical spectacle this September.