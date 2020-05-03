Nityotsava Kavi, Kannada poet KS Nissar Ahmed No More

Renowned Kannada poet, popular known as the Nityotsava poet Nissar Ahmed is no more. He breathed his last in Bengaluru at his residence. He was 84.

The noted Kannada poet was a recipient of Padma Shri award.

The Kannada poet had been diagnosed with cancer and was being treated for the same at a hospital, it is learnt. Unfortunately, his son who was living in the US too had succumbed to the disease sometime back.Nissar Ahmed's most popular song is his Nityotsava poem "Jogada siri Belakinalli..." Other well known compositions include Naanemba Parakeeya, Manasu Gandhi Bazaru, Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu Sanje Aidara Male, Nenedavara Manadalli, among others.Nissar Ahmed was a Geologist at Central college in Chitradurga and Bengaluru. He had also worked at Sahyadri college in Shivamogga.

Nissar Ahmed hailed from Devanahalli near Bengaluru. He also has awards like Rajyotsava, Pampa, Kannada Sahitaya Academy awards to his credit.Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Kannada poet saying it was an "irreparable loss" to the state and Kannada literary world.