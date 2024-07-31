‘NKR 21’ Climax: Kalyan Ram’s Film Features Rs. 8 Crore Worth of High-Octane Action

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming action thriller, ‘NKR 21,’ a grand cinematic experience. The film, being helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri, has recently wrapped up its highly anticipated climax sequence.

Shot over a gruelling thirty-day schedule on a massive, specially constructed set on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the climax has been a mammoth undertaking. The makers have spared no expense, investing a whopping Rs. 8 crore in this single sequence, making it the most expensive climax in Kalyan Ram’s career to date. The opulent set, designed by the renowned Brahmakadali, promises to be a visual marvel.

The climax sequence has been brought to life with the participation of over 1000 artists, creating a truly epic scale. Kalyan Ram himself has performed some daring stunts, raising the bar for action in Telugu cinema.

‘NKR 21’ boasts a stellar cast, including the formidable Vijayashanthi as an IPS officer, alongside Sohail Khan, Sai Manjrekar, and Srikanth in pivotal roles. The film is being produced on a lavish scale, with Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu backing the project under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts banners.

Music maestro Ajneesh Loknath is crafting the film's score, while Venkaiah Chaudhary is handling the cinematography. Director Pradeep Chilukuri is aiming for a technically superior product that will set new benchmarks in the industry.

The first look of ‘NKR 21’ was unveiled on Kalyan Ram's birthday, showcasing the actor in a rugged, intense avatar. The film is slated for release next year and has already generated significant buzz among fans. With the completion of the high-octane climax, expectations for ‘NKR 21’ have reached fever pitch.