One month to go: Lilo & Stitch set to bring chaos and heart to cinemas this May
It’s time to get ready for intergalactic mischief as Disney’s Lilo & Stitch storms into UK cinemas in just one month, premiering exclusively on 23 May 2025 in both English and Hindi.
Brimming with adventure, humour, and heartfelt moments, this highly anticipated live-action remake introduces audiences to the unlikely bond between a lonely Hawaiian girl and a mischievous alien fugitive. With just weeks to go until Stitch crashes onto the big screen, excitement is building for a story that promises laughter, high-speed chases in toy jeeps, and a moving exploration of friendship, family, and healing.
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, the film is written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. The stellar cast includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and proudly introduces newcomer Maia Kealoha in a leading role.
Produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with executive producers Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher, Lilo & Stitch blends action, comedy, and emotional depth in a way that only Disney can deliver.
Whether you're revisiting the story as a fan of the original or experiencing it for the first time, this reimagined adventure is poised to capture hearts across the nation. So mark your calendars, say “Aloha!” to the chaos, and prepare to be charmed. Lilo & Stitch lands in cinemas nationwide on 23 May 2025.
