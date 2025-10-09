Live
OTT This Week: From Spine-Chilling Thrillers to Heartwarming Dramas, Top Releases You Can’t Miss
Amazon Prime Video premieres the documentary 'John Candy: I Like Me', which explores the life and struggles of the late comedian through unseen footage and archival material.
This week’s OTT slate brings a mix of horror, drama, mystery, documentaries, and more. Here's your guide to what you can watch this weekend.
NETFLIX
Netflix leads with several new releases, including 'True Haunting', a horror docuseries exploring paranormal encounters, and the stand-up special 'Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering', which reflects on life, marriage, and parenting.
The streaming giant also premieres 'Caramelo', a drama about a chef facing a life-altering diagnosis, and 'Is It Cake? Halloween', a special edition of the popular baking competition featuring spooky cake creations.
Other notable Netflix releases include the historical thriller 'Nero the Assassin', the coming-of-age drama 'Boots', the fashion documentary 'Victoria Beckham', and the revenge thriller 'The Resurrected'.
JIO HOTSTAR
On JioHotstar, audiences can look forward to 'Search: The Naina Murder Case', a gripping crime thriller following ACP Sanyukta Das as she unravels a high-stakes murder case, and 'Mirai', a Telugu-language fantasy action thriller about protecting sacred scriptures from a dark force.
APPLE TV+
Apple TV+ brings 'The Last Frontier', a survival thriller set in Alaska, where a prison transport crash leads to escaped convicts and a lone US Marshal tasked with restoring order.
To conclude, this week’s releases cater to a variety of tastes, offering suspense, drama, biographical insights, and even lighthearted entertainment. From Netflix’s diverse offerings to crime thrillers and international documentaries, viewers have plenty of options for binge-watching across platforms, making the weekend watch more entertaining. Whether you enjoy paranormal investigations, dramatic storytelling, or intense thrillers, this week’s lineup ensures there is something for everyone.