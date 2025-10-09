  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

OTT This Week: From Spine-Chilling Thrillers to Heartwarming Dramas, Top Releases You Can’t Miss

OTT This Week: From Spine-Chilling Thrillers to Heartwarming Dramas, Top Releases You Can’t Miss
x
Highlights

Amazon Prime Video premieres the documentary 'John Candy: I Like Me', which explores the life and struggles of the late comedian through unseen footage and archival material.

This week’s OTT slate brings a mix of horror, drama, mystery, documentaries, and more. Here's your guide to what you can watch this weekend.

NETFLIX

Netflix leads with several new releases, including 'True Haunting', a horror docuseries exploring paranormal encounters, and the stand-up special 'Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering', which reflects on life, marriage, and parenting.

The streaming giant also premieres 'Caramelo', a drama about a chef facing a life-altering diagnosis, and 'Is It Cake? Halloween', a special edition of the popular baking competition featuring spooky cake creations.

Other notable Netflix releases include the historical thriller 'Nero the Assassin', the coming-of-age drama 'Boots', the fashion documentary 'Victoria Beckham', and the revenge thriller 'The Resurrected'.

JIO HOTSTAR

On JioHotstar, audiences can look forward to 'Search: The Naina Murder Case', a gripping crime thriller following ACP Sanyukta Das as she unravels a high-stakes murder case, and 'Mirai', a Telugu-language fantasy action thriller about protecting sacred scriptures from a dark force.

Amazon Prime Video premieres the documentary 'John Candy: I Like Me', which explores the life and struggles of the late comedian through unseen footage and archival material.

APPLE TV+

Apple TV+ brings 'The Last Frontier', a survival thriller set in Alaska, where a prison transport crash leads to escaped convicts and a lone US Marshal tasked with restoring order.

To conclude, this week’s releases cater to a variety of tastes, offering suspense, drama, biographical insights, and even lighthearted entertainment. From Netflix’s diverse offerings to crime thrillers and international documentaries, viewers have plenty of options for binge-watching across platforms, making the weekend watch more entertaining. Whether you enjoy paranormal investigations, dramatic storytelling, or intense thrillers, this week’s lineup ensures there is something for everyone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick