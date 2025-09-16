Packed Friday at Box Office: 10 Major Movies Set to Release on September 19

Get ready for a cinematic treat this Friday, September 19, when a slew of new films spanning genres, languages, and styles hit the theatres. From courtroom comedy to supernatural thrillers, here are 10 films to watch out for

Hindi Film Releases (Bollywood)

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in this legal comedy directed by Subhash Kapoor. They reprise their roles as rival lawyers named Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. With supporting performances from Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor, the film promises sharp humour, courtroom antics, and emotional moments.

Nishaanchi

A gritty crime drama set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh about twin brothers leading very different lives. One brother chooses a morally upright path while the other walks into crime, setting up a story of redemption, rivalry, and family ties. Marks Bollywood debut for Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, this biographical drama charts the life of Yogi Adityanath, showing his transformation from a young child into a powerful political figure. Anant Joshi plays the lead, with Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pavan Malhotra, and others in supporting roles.

Telugu Film Releases

Beauty

A heartfelt drama about a father’s search for his missing daughter, turning into a journey across trust, innocence, and hope. The film stars Naresh Vijay Krishna, Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra.

Tamil Film Releases

Shakthi Thirumagan

A political drama led by Vijay Antony, with Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Cell Murugan in the cast.

English Film Releases (Hollywood/International)

Afterburn

An action‑packed post‑apocalyptic thriller based on the Red 5 Comics series. Set a decade after a solar flare devastates Earth’s technology, this film starring Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju promises grand spectacle and sci‑fi action.

Him

A supernatural psychological sports horror film directed by Justin Tipping. The story involves a young up‑and‑coming football player who trains at an isolated compound with a retired quarterback. As he undergoes training, supernatural and bloody challenges begin to surface.

With such a wide range of films- from comedy and political biography to horror and action, September 19 promises to be a diverse and exciting day for moviegoers. Whether you're in the mood for laughter, intense drama, or supernatural thrills, there's something coming out this week that should hit the spot.