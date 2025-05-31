‘Param Sundari’ theme song: Sonu Nigam’s voice, Janhvi-Sidharth’s chemistry win hearts

The upcoming romantic drama Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is already creating waves ahead of its theatrical release on July 25. The film’s soul-stirring theme song, sung by the iconic Sonu Nigam, is currently trending across social media platforms, particularly Instagram, just a day after the movie’s first look dropped.

Param Sundari marks the first on-screen collaboration between Janhvi and Sidharth, and their sparkling chemistry has caught everyone’s attention. The film is touted as a cross-cultural love story that brings together the rich visual backdrops of both North and South India. Adding emotional depth is the captivating score by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya pens the words that tug at heartstrings.

Reacting to the overwhelming response, Sonu Nigam said, “I’m very overwhelmed by the response my song from Param Sundari is receiving. The credit goes to Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya. This song is melodious and addictive — something the audience has been missing. I also loved the picturisation!”

Indeed, the music video enhances the magic of the song, capturing the innocence and intensity of budding love. While Sidharth brings his signature intensity, Janhvi lights up the screen with charm, making them a pair to watch.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated love stories of the year. With a powerful musical base, stunning visuals, and a fresh lead pairing, the film promises to deliver both emotion and cinematic beauty — and the theme song is already proof that it’s striking all the right notes.