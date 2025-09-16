Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' Shoot; Makers Drop Special BTS Video

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has officially completed filming for his upcoming Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, has been one of the most anticipated projects in Tollywood, and the completion of Pawan Kalyan's portions has added to the excitement. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, celebrated the occasion by releasing a behind-the-scenes video that features candid moments with the actor, crew interactions, and glimpses of action-packed sequences.

Actress Raashii Khanna, who plays a lead role in the film, took to social media to share a selfie with Pawan Kalyan from the wrap-up day. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude, calling it an honour to work with him and saying the experience will always be a cherished memory. The atmosphere on set was visibly celebratory, with the crew applauding the completion of a major milestone in the film’s journey.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a cop-centric action entertainer, reuniting Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after their hit collaboration Gabbar Singh. The film also stars Sreeleela and features music by Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, while Ujjwal Kulkarni is on board as the editor. The shoot had earlier wrapped its climax scenes, known to be intense and emotionally charged, showcasing the actor in a larger-than-life role.

Despite his current duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan has balanced his political and acting commitments, completing several film projects over the past few months. Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, he is also working on They Call Him OG.

With Pawan Kalyan’s schedule now wrapped for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the production is entering its final stages. The film's post-production work will proceed in the coming weeks, and fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the official teaser and release date.