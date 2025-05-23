Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot to kickstart in June

The highly-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, marking the powerful reunion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar, is all set to begin production this June. Produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is shaping up to be a high-octane mass entertainer designed to captivate fans and general audiences alike.

This marks a much-awaited return to a full-fledged commercial avatar for Pawan Kalyan, who was reportedly impressed by the final script and has enthusiastically given the green light. The actor is set to channel his mass appeal in a reimagined action-packed narrative that aims to deliver both style and substance.

Joining him as the female lead is Sreeleela, with a robust ensemble cast featuring seasoned names like Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash of KGF fame, Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi, promising a gripping mix of performance and screen presence.

On the technical front, the film boasts a stellar lineup. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is onboard to compose the music, while the editing is in the capable hands of young talent Ujwal Kulkarni. Acclaimed action choreographers Ram-Lakshman will helm the action sequences. The screenplay is crafted by K. Dasarath and Ramesh Reddy, with additional writing by Praveen Varma and Chandramohan. National Award-winning production designer Anand Sai is handling the visual aesthetics.

With production set to roll and expectations sky-high, Ustaad Bhagat Singh promises to be a fiery, mass-packed spectacle that will set screens ablaze.