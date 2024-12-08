Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light: A Global Triumph in Storytelling and Social Commentary

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light has been named the Best Film of 2024 by the prestigious Sight and Sound magazine, a remarkable milestone in the film's journey of accolades. The magazine’s contributors voted Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner for its bold narrative that intertwines themes of love with a poignant critique of societal prejudices, including Islamophobia, casteism, and class inequality.

Reacting to the honor, Kapadia expressed her gratitude and disbelief in a heartfelt note to Sight and Sound. “Astounded, actually. And very grateful as well. We used to get a copy of Sight and Sound at the Film & Television Institute of India. The magazine and its writers hold a special place in every cinephile’s heart,” she shared. Kapadia also reflected on the film's origins, revealing that the idea took root during her final year at film school but was shelved due to its complexity. Years later, she revisited the project, building it patiently into what she describes as a “handmade film” created with the support of numerous collaborators.

All We Imagine as Light has become a global phenomenon, winning Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards. It also secured the Jury Grand Prize at the 2024 Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA). Despite not being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars, many hope it will make its mark in general categories at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow, premiered in Indian theatres on November 22, receiving widespread acclaim. Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media handled its Indian release. Set in Mumbai, the film delves into the lives of three women: Prabha, a Malayali nurse grappling with estrangement after receiving a symbolic gift from her husband in Germany; Anu, her roommate seeking intimacy in a crowded city; and Parvati, a widow facing eviction by property developers.

Kapadia’s work has been praised for its layered storytelling and bold stance on socio-political issues. The film joins a prestigious list of Sight and Sound’s top picks for 2024, including Anora, La Chimera, and Hard Truths. Significantly, this year’s list features more female directors than male—a feat achieved only once before in 2020.

With its continued success, All We Imagine as Light has solidified Payal Kapadia’s reputation as a cinematic visionary, showcasing the transformative power of storytelling in addressing universal themes of love, longing, and resilience.