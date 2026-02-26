‘Peddi’ unveils energetic second single “Rai Rai Raa Raa”

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s much-talked-about rustic action spectacle ‘Peddi’ is steadily building unstoppable momentum ahead of its grand summer release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the ambitious pan-India project is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, setting the stage for a massive holiday-season showdown. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, ‘Peddi’ features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

The film’s promotional wave has already created ripples across platforms. The “First Shot” glimpse and the blockbuster first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’, composed by Oscar-winning music director A. R. Rahman, received a tremendous response, shattering records and clocking staggering viewership numbers.

Riding high on that success, the makers are ready to elevate the buzz further with the launch of the second single, ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’, scheduled for release on March 2. The song poster showcases Ram Charan in a raw, earthy avatar. Dressed in rugged attire with unkempt hair, a thick beard, and a massive hammer slung over his shoulder, he is seen flashing a smile even as chaos unfolds in the background, with people running around him.

With A. R. Rahman’s powerful music already setting benchmarks and the film gearing up for aggressive promotions, ‘Peddi’ is shaping up to be one of the most awaited mass spectacles of the year.

Adding to the film’s scale, the cast features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles. Ram Charan will be seen in a first-of-its-kind role in the movie.

The film boasts an exceptional crew, with Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman handling the music, popular cinematographer R. Rathnavelu capturing the visuals, National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli overseeing the cuts, and Avinash Kolla crafting the film’s rich world through detailed production design.