‘Peter’ teaser promises an intense ride

The teaser of Peter, an upcoming dark and gripping suspense thriller written and directed by Sukesh Shetty, has been unveiled, offering a chilling glimpse into the film’s intense narrative. Produced by Ravi Hiremath and Rakesh Heggade under Vriddhi Studios, the film stars Raajesh Dhruva in the lead role, alongside JanviRayala and Raviksha Shetty in key roles.

The teaser introduces Peter — a man haunted by his past, battling his present, and feared by everyone around him. As a long-buried secret threatens to surface, his personal quest spirals into a fight against humanity’s darkest sides. Each decision he makes carries weight, every silence hides deep pain, and each confrontation edges him closer to a truth that could shatter his world.

Blending mystery, emotion, and intense action, Peter explores themes of justice, love, and identity. Raajesh Dhruva’s performance stands out as raw and emotional, anchoring the film with depth and conviction.

The technical team adds further strength to the project, with Guruprasad Narnad crafting haunting visuals, RitviikMuralidhar enhancing the tension with his evocative score, and Naveen Shetty maintaining a tight, gripping pace through sharp editing.