Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali in Style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in London, with Priyanka stunning in a red saree and Nick in a kurta, joined by close friends for dinner.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked Diwali in style with a private celebration at Gymkhana, a popular London restaurant. The couple’s photos from the evening are creating a buzz online, with fans praising their festive looks.
Priyanka, 42, looked stunning in a sheer red saree designed by Sabyasachi. The saree featured tiny sequin hearts and a sleek, shimmering border, adding a glamorous touch. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline. To complete her look, Priyanka wore her hair in soft waves, added a small red bindi, and adorned her wrists with traditional red bangles. Her outfit perfectly captured the essence of Diwali, blending tradition and elegance.
Nick honored Indian culture by wearing an embroidered ivory kurta-pyjama. He looked sophisticated and proud to be part of the celebration, matching Priyanka’s festive energy. Together, the couple posed for photos that highlighted their strong bond and respect for each other’s traditions.
The intimate dinner was attended by close friends, including actors Glen Powell and Jack Reynor, as well as Priyanka’s friend Rebecca Corbin-Murray. To make the evening special, Priyanka and Nick gifted traditional Indian sweets to their guests, spreading joy and warmth.
On the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects lined up. She will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena and is also set to appear in ‘The Bluff,’ a pirate action-drama. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.