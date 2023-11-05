‘Plot’ movie review: Psycological thriller with rare theme

Rating: 2.75/5

Story

Rahul (Vikas Muppala) is a serial entrepreneur who has tasted only failures all his life. To make matters worse, his girlfriend Deepu (Gayathri Gupta) has been traumatized. And the Rahul-Deepu duo are facing a life threat in addition. They are running out of time and may have to flee the country. This is when Rahul joins hands with an old friend to try his luck in real estate. Obsessed with material success, he wants to shine in the murky world of reality. As he throws ethics to the winds, he faces an unlikely threat in the form of a mystery man. What is the threatandhoew did he came out is the main crux of the story.

Performances

Vikas Muppala is excellent in a complicated role that doesn't have place for typical hero elements. He is vulnerable and nervous at once. He smiles rarely but doesn't overdo the anxiety innate to his character. Gayathri Gupta makes the viewer feel her suffocation. She pines for freedom from fear and the actress portrays her character's restlessness with nuance. Sajiv Pasala, who plays a crucial role is subtle. Other artists also did their job perfectly and suited to the roles given.

Technicalities

Writer-director Bhanu Bhava Tharakaw wrote a great script and tried to execute well. The film creates curiosity on what’s happening next. Cinematographer Raman’s camera angles make us feel the psyche of the characters. This is an Editing-based thriller where Editor Vinay adheres to his director's vision. The shifting timelines don't confuse you if you are into the film. Music composer Karthik Rodriguez music is upto mark.







