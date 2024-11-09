  • Menu
Pooja stuns with her edgy style

Pooja stuns with her edgy style
Pooja Hegde is turning heads once again with her stunning presence.

Pooja Hegde is turning heads once again with her stunning presence. The actress recently shared a breathtaking photo on Instagram that showcases her impeccable style.

In the picture, Pooja flaunts her toned abs and killer curves, dressed in a white crop top paired with a unique pair of blue pants that blend the styles of palazzos, bell-bottoms, and dhotis. The unusual combination adds an edgy yet chic vibe to her outfit.

She completes the look with brown lipstick, brown eyeliner, and matte makeup, letting her open hair flow effortlessly, further enhancing her bold and stylish persona. Fans and followers are undoubtedly in awe of her striking appearance and confidence.









sidekick