Popular South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu found dead

Veteran South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu, known for his roles in popular K-dramas like "Big Bet", "Hwarang" and "Hot Stove League", has been found dead inside a vehicle days after he was caught into a DUI scandal.

The 55-year-old was reportedly found dead in a car on Sunday at a townhouse complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. An investigation has been launched by the Yongin Eastern Police Station. His cause of death remains unknown, local news website Koreaboo reported.

The actor was arrested for drunk driving on June 19 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent. The incident caused Song to be removed from several acting roles like ENA’s "The Defects", SBS's "The Winning Try" and stage play "Shakespeare In Love".

"The Defects" which he had already shot for, issued a statement which stated that his screen time would be restricted following the controversy.

Song is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In South Korea, celebrities are held to a higher moral grounds and controversies often lead to heavy scrutiny and impact on career.