Prabhas ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ faces release date dilemma due to election clash

The upcoming film "Kalki 2898 AD" starring Pan-India Superstar Prabhas is facing a significant hurdle as the release date clashes with the Assembly and Parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh and the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, scheduled for May 13th.

Initially set for a May 9th, 2024 release, the makers have reiterated this date on multiple occasions. However, the looming political campaigns leading up to the elections, which will continue until May 11th, are expected to overshadow any film released before that. This poses a challenge for "Kalki 2898 AD" as its box office prospects may be severely impacted if it sticks to the May 9th release date.

Sources within the production team have revealed that a crucial meeting is scheduled for tonight, involving all stakeholders, to deliberate on the film's release date. If May 9th is deemed unfeasible, the team may opt for a release date in the third week of May to capitalize on the potential of the summer holidays. Alternatively, they may explore other major holiday seasons for a more favorable release window.

The decision taken in tonight's meeting will play a crucial role in determining the fate of "Kalki 2898 AD" at the box office, as the team navigates through this unexpected challenge posed by the electoral clash. Stay tuned for further updates on the film's release plans.