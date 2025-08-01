Prabhas meets Puri Jagannadh on ‘The Raja Saab’ sets, sparks reunion buzz

Rebel Star Prabhas, who is currently busy filming The Raja Saab under the direction of Maruthi, had surprise visitors on set—filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur. The friendly meet-up took place while Prabhas was shooting for the much-anticipated entertainer, which is scheduled for a grand release this December.

Puri and Charmee are presently working on their upcoming project starring Vijay Sethupathi. Taking a break from their shoot, the duo dropped by the sets of The Raja Saab for a casual interaction with Prabhas. Photos and reports from the visit suggest a jovial mood all around, with Prabhas sporting a rugged new look for his role.

Fans were quick to take note of the mini-reunion between Prabhas and Puri Jagannadh, who earlier collaborated on Ek Niranjan and the cult favorite Bujjigadu. Their chemistry as actor-director has been praised in the past, and this meet-up has sparked speculation among fans about a potential future project together. However, with both currently immersed in their respective ventures, any official collaboration may have to wait.

Meanwhile, the buzz around The Raja Saab continues to grow, especially with its mix of horror and comedy elements and Prabhas stepping into a more massy, fun-filled role.

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel and Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his upcoming lineup, promising a packed and powerful slate ahead.