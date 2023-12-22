Prabhas screen presence gets huge applause from all around

Prabhas's much-anticipated film, "Salaar," has finally hit theaters worldwide, ending the long wait for fans. The film garnered high expectations, especially since Prabhas had two consecutive disappointments with "Radhe Shyam" and "Adipurush.

"However, "Salaar" has reportedly made a strong start. The shows were held all over the world, and initial reviews suggest that Prabhas has delivered a powerful performance in terms of action.

Viewers are praising Prabhas's on-screen presence and the thrilling action sequences in the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, "Salaar" features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The occupancy is said to be increasing with each subsequent show, and the film's box office performance on the first day is eagerly awaited.