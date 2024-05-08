‘Prathinidhi 2’ release trailer raises anticipation ahead of release

Amidst mounting anticipation, the release trailer for Nara Rohith's comeback film, "Prathinidhi 2," directed by journalist Murthy Devagupthapu, has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Scheduled for release on May 10, the film's latest trailer offers a deeper insight into its intriguing plot.

The trailer opens with a gripping sequence, as the protagonist finds himself implicated in an assassination attempt on the chief minister. Following the CM's demise in a bomb blast, his son is thrust into the political arena, navigating the intricate dynamics between ruling and opposition parties.









Notable comedic talents Brahmi and Goutham feature in contrasting roles, adding layers of depth to the narrative. As the story unfolds, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of humor, suspense, and unexpected twists.





Lead actor Nara Rohith shines as a journalist with ulterior motives, exuding charisma and intensity in equal measure. Siree Lella delivers a compelling performance as the leading lady, while a talented ensemble cast, including Sachin Khedekar, Dinesh Tej, Raghu Babu, and Jisshu Sengupta, further elevates the film.





Backed by stellar technical contributions, including cinematography by Nani Chamidishetty, music by Mahati Swara Sagar, and editing by Raviteja Girijala, "Prathinidhi 2" promises to be a visual and auditory treat for audiences.



With the release trailer setting high expectations, fans eagerly await the film's premiere, poised to witness a gripping tale of intrigue and political drama unfold on the silver screen.