Prestigious Merge XR and Cinema Bandi joined hands to produce A Masterpiece, shares Ugadi wishes

The prestigious “Merge XR” is now joining hands with “Cinema Bandi” to produce #Amasterpiece; the latest cinematic venture, a groundbreaking film that seamlessly blends the thrilling escapades of sci-fi superheroes with the rich tapestry of global mythology, Directed by Suku Poorvaj.



With cutting-edge visual effects, our film brings to life the legendary tales that have shaped civilizations, merging them with the futuristic allure of superhero narratives. This innovative fusion promises to captivate viewers, offering a fresh perspective on the heroes that live in our myths and those we imagine in our futures.

Apart from the high octane climax action sequence, the shoot has been completed. "A Masterpiece" is undergoing the post production process as of now. The teaser will be coming out next month tentatively. The film will be hitting the screens in 2024!

Let the sweetness of Ugadi Pachadi reflect in the days to come, blending all flavors of life into a harmonious journey. Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi!

Starring Arvind Krishna, Jyothi Poorvaj, Manish Gilada, Ashu Reddy, Sneha gupta, Archana Ananth and Jayaprakash.

Cameraman Sivaram Charan, Music by Ashirvad & Suman Jeevan Ratan, VFX by MergexR Costumes Designed by Udayasri Poorvaj and Story, Screenplay, Dialogues and Direction by Suku Poorvaj.







