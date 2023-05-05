Prime Minister Narendra Modi Supports ‘The Kerala Story’ Movie And Applauds The Makers In His Karnataka’s Bellary Public Meeting

Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ movie is now a hot topic to discuss… As it holds a sensitive point and showcases the story of a few Kerala girls converting into Muslims and then joining ISIS, there are many controversies surrounding it. But to everyone’s surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the makers for making such a movie and praised it during his speech in Karnataka’s Bellary public meeting.

Speaking about the movie, he said, “The movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements. It only knows to ban things and completely ignore development. The party even has a problem with me chanting ‘Jai Bajarang Bali’”.

Along with lauding the movie, he said, “Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making the society hollow from inside out. 'The Kerala Story' movie has exposed this new face of terrorism. The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and the Congress never protected this country from terrorism. Can the Congress protect Karnataka?”

Well, PM Modi is widely campaigning for Karnataka’s assembly elections. He is all set to cover 17 constituencies in Bengaluru in a span of two days along with participating in a few road shows and public meetings.