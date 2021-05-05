Priyamani Raj: Didn't expect my role to be this huge in 'His Storyy'

Actress Priyamani Raj, who plays Sakshi in the web series "His Storyy", says she is impressed by how detailed her role in the show is. "I didn't expect my role to be this huge. I loved how progressive the story was and how it spoke of things people were still afraid to utter. The story was just absolutely wonderful, and I couldn't turn it down," she says. Priyamani plays Kunal's wife in the show. She is a mother and a businesswoman. The story is based on how Kunal and Sakshi's marriage and their family is torn apart when she learns that Kunal is cheating on her with another man, Preet.

Priyamani adds that she is happy that the fans are loving the show and is eagerly waiting for the next season now. "I was amazed that the shoot wrapped up super quick and that it still was beautiful at the end. I am super excited with the entire buzz around the show and the love we have received from fans and viewers. Hopefully, we get to do a second season soon," she says. The series is streaming on ALTBalaji.