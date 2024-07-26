Producer Mahendra Nath shares insights on Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’

Varun Sandesh is all set to hit the screens with his latest film, "Viraaji," slated for release on August 2nd. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, "Viraaji" marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

In a recent media interaction, Producer Mahendra Nath shared his enthusiasm for the project. He highlighted that "Viraaji" is the second film from their production house, following the pan-India release of "Sabari," which featured VaralaxshmiSarathkumar. Nath expressed confidence in the film, noting that the response to the title and trailer has been positive.

Nath praised Varun Sandesh's performance and look in the film, attributing part of the movie's appeal to Sandesh's unique style, influenced by his US background. He also commended director Adhyanth Harsha, who impressed with his storytelling and on-set direction.

The film, which blends commercial elements with a social message, features a strong supporting cast including Raghu Karumanchi and Pramodini. Nath revealed that despite the competitive release date, the film's quality content will help it stand out.

With a month dedicated to promotions and a firm release date, "Viraaji" is poised for a strong debut. Nath remains optimistic that the film will resonate with audiences and make a significant impact.







