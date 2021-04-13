Punjab Makes Sonu Sood Ambassador Of Vaccination Drive

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a social celebrity. People from all walks of life have been lauding him for the yeoman service he rendered during Covid crisis. The actor is being considered as a messiah by the layman after Sonu arranged transportation of migrant workers to their home towns during the lockdown.



Several industries including those from the cinema, different business sectors, politics and ordinary people in the society have been honouring the actor at different forums.

Now, we learn that the Punjab government has honoured him by bestowing upon him a unique post. Corona vaccination campaign is currently going on in Punjab. Sonu Sood has been appointed as the ambassador for this vaccination drive by the Punjab government. This announcement was made by none other than Punjab chief minister Captain Amarindar Singh.

A video in this regard has been shared by the chief minister on his Twitter. One can see Sonu sood also in the video posted by the Punjab CM. The chief minister while praising the actor for his human services to the society, can be seen making an announcement about the the actor's appointment as the ambassador for this vaccination campaign.

The CM, who spoke about Sonu Sood who's standing by his side in the video, has showered high praises on the actor. "We cannot find an ideal and suitable person better than Sonu Sood for this campaign. I thank him for accepting the post of Ambassador for the Punjab vaccination campaign," the Punjab Chief Minister is seen stating in the video. Actor Sonu Sood, who hails from the state of Punjab, has retweeted to make an appeal for this cause. "Let us protect our loved ones by giving them this vaccination," says Sonu Sood, who is endowed with this special honour by the Punjab government. Sonu also got his first jab on the occasion.

