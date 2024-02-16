‘Pushpa 3’ on cards: Allu Arjun reveals interesting news

South Indian star Allu Arjun recently shared insights into the expansion plans for his successful 'Pushpa' franchise during an interview. Arjun, known for his role as Pushpa Raj in the film, expressed the franchise's intention to continue with more installments. He mentioned, "You can definitely expect part three; we do want to make it a franchise, and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

Speaking about 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' scheduled for release on August 15, Arjun described it as having a different shade of Pushpa compared to the first part. He emphasized the higher scale of characterization, presentation, and a bigger canvas for the storyline. The actor stated, "It's going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterisation."

Arjun highlighted the impact of OTT platforms, noting that 'Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1' found a significant audience after streaming on Prime Video. He shared his excitement about showcasing a sizzle reel from the 'Pushpa' franchise at the Berlin European Film Market to establish it as a brand for international audiences.

Discussing his first-time attendance at the Berlin Film Festival, Arjun expressed curiosity about how global audiences perceive Indian cinema and film festivals. He acknowledged the positive feedback from both urban Indian and overseas audiences, emphasizing the candidness of the film and performances.

As for future projects, Arjun mentioned having some interesting projects in the pipeline, intending to maintain the epic scale established by 'Pushpa.' While the focus is on completing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' the actor is open to exploring different dimensions in his upcoming endeavors.