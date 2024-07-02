Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’

The creative minds behind "Karthikeya 2," People Media Factory and Vijay Yelakanti, have embarked on a new venture to bring to light the harrowing events of the 1946 Calcutta Killings. Their latest project, "Maa Kaali," stars Raima Sen and IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh, focusing on the true events of Direct Action Day and the Noakhali massacres that played a crucial role in the partition of India.

"Maa Kaali" delves into the significant yet often overlooked events of August 16, 1946, known as The Week of Long Knives. The film aims to highlight the atrocities endured by Bengali Hindus during this turbulent period. The recently unveiled poster provides a glimpse into the film’s intent to narrate this erased chapter of history, depicting the communal violence that erupted when the All-India Muslim League initiated “direct action” on August 16, 1946. This led to the tragic loss of thousands of Bengali Hindu lives.

Director Vijay Yelakanti shared, “Maa Kaali is a homage to all the lives lost in the ruthless massacre driven by power and ambition. Although it is directly related to one of the most significant chapters of our modern Indian history, Direct Action Day continues to be an untold story of human suffering. With the film, we aim to offer a voice of support, sympathy, and solidarity to all the people who continue to bear the scars of this uneventful tragedy.”

Raima Sen’s return to the big screen in "Maa Kaali" marks a significant moment in her career. Shot in Hindi, the film is a trilingual release, also available in Bengali and Telugu.

Written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, "Maa Kaali" is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, and presented by People Media Factory. The film is set for release this year, with the teaser scheduled to launch on Thursday, July 4th.