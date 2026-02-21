Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan reunion: Stylish glimpse creates massive buzz

Two of Indian cinema’s most iconic legends — Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth — are officially set to reunite on the big screen, sending fans into a frenzy. The makers confirmed the project with a special announcement glimpse, revealing that the film’s shoot will commence soon. The video also features director Nelson and music director Anirudh Ravichander, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-energy cinematic collaboration.

Styled in a retro aesthetic, the announcement glimpse opens with a playful and humorous exchange between Nelson and Anirudh. The mood then shifts to pure star power as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan appear in retro outfits, walking into a garage with trademark swag and screen presence. The stylish visuals culminate in a cheeky line — “Who is the hero of the movie?” — perfectly capturing the excitement and intrigue around the project.

The film is being produced by Red Giant Movies, with Anirudh composing the music. This project marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who were last seen together in the 1979 fantasy classic Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

A unique highlight of the glimpse is Rajinikanth lending his own voice for the announcement — a role traditionally done by Kamal Haasan — making it a special moment for fans. Whether Rajini continues this vocal presence throughout the film remains to be seen.

This film also marks Nelson’s third collaboration with Rajinikanth after Jailer and the upcoming Jailer 2, while it will be Nelson’s first-ever project with Kamal Haasan — making this reunion not just nostalgic, but creatively historic as well.