Rakhee Gulzar calls the song 'Bawshonto Dekeche Amake', a celebration of youthfulness
Mumbai: Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar has said that the new song 'Bawshonto Dekeche Amake' from her upcoming Bengali language film ‘Aamar Boss’ celebrates the spirit of youthfulness.
The actress is set to make her return to the silver screen with her upcoming Bengali language film. The song embodies the timeless essence of youth, a feeling that transcends time and fills life with joy, energy, and hope. Adding to its charm, the track marks the first collaboration between Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul on a film after their marriage, making it even more special.
Talking about the song, Rakhee Gulzar shared, “Youth is a feeling, an energy that stays with you. 'Bawshonto Dekeche Amake' is a song that celebrates that spirit, and it was a joy to be part of something so uplifting”.
The music video features a stellar ensemble cast, led by the legendary Rakhee Gulzar, alongside Shruti Das, Souraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mallick, Gaurav Chatterjee, and more. With stunning visuals and a soul-stirring composition, the song beautifully captures the vibrancy of youth, the joy of new beginnings, and the essence of spring.
For Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the song is a tribute to the idea that youth is not just about age but about the way one embraces life.
They shared in a joint statement, “With ‘Bawshonto Dekeche Amake,’ we wanted to capture the beauty of eternal youth, the idea that every season of life brings new possibilities. The song is filled with that energy, and we hope it resonates with everyone who believes in the magic of new beginnings”.
With its captivating melody and visuals, ‘Bawshonto Dekeche Amake’ is getting a lot of positive response, setting the tone for ‘Aamar Boss’, a film that promises to be as heartfelt as its music.