Rakul Preet turns up the glam quotient

Rakul Preet Singh is setting the internet ablaze ahead of the release of De De Pyaar De 2, which hits theatres this Friday. While advance bookings for the romantic comedy currently going, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to build momentum for the film.

Rakul recently shared a set of striking pictures on social media, one of which particularly stole the spotlight. Dressed in a black cut-out outfit paired with an orange patterned shrug, the actress exuded beachside glamour and effortless charm. Her breezy hair, minimal golden accessories, and confident pose added to the visual appeal, instantly catching fans’ attention. Alongside the pictures, she encouraged her followers to book their tickets for the film’s opening weekend.

The look, equal parts bold and sophisticated, seemed perfectly in tune with Rakul’s promotional strategy — grabbing eyeballs while keeping things classy.

However, the competition this weekend is stiff. De De Pyaar De 2 faces a crowded box office with Arbaaz Khan’s horror flick Kaal Trighori, the Hollywood thriller Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and Dulquer Salmaan–Rana Daggubati’s historical drama Kaantha all releasing simultaneously. Whether Rakul’s sizzling promo push translates into box office numbers will be revealed soon.