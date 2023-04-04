Ram Charan, Salman Khan And Venkatesh Danced Their Best For 'Yentamma' Video Song From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie

It is all known that Salman Khan holds a superstar status in Bollywood but this time, he is all set to treat the South audience to with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This movie holds Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla and a few others in prominent roles. Already the traditional festive song "Bathukamma…" is all trending on YouTube. Now, another peppy song "Yentamma…" is also out and it also has RRR actor Ram Charan as a cameo.



Along with the makers, even Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde also shared the video song on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Venkatesh also wrote, "The coolest track of the year is here. #Yentamma song out now." Even Charan shared the song and wrote, "One of my most precious on screen moments. Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends... #Yentamma song out now."

The song is all amazing as it showcased both the lead actors Venkatesh and Salman Khan in traditional attires wearing yellow shirts and pancha. Even Pooja Hegde also looked classy in her pink half saree. In the end, Ram Charan's addition was a feast as he also twinned with Salman and Venky! The trio danced to the best and created noise on social media.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Amrita Puri and Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in a song.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!