Ram Charan trying a different look for Shankar’s film?

Ram Charan and director Shankar's pan-India film was launched recently with much fanfare.

He appeared with the same look he has been keeping for "Acharya". Director Koratala Siva is now filming the remaining song with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and other cast members. Once this song gets completed, Ram Charan can start working on Shankar's film.

The latest buzz on Ram Charan's look is that, he wanted to try a different moustache style. The "Magadheera" actor does experiments with his look in films. He tried a different moustache look in "Dhruva" which received huge applause from fans.

The regular shoot of Shankar's film will begin in October. A special set is being erected. Ram Charan is also endorsing Disney+ Hotstar OTT for the Telugu market.