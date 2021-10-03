  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Ram Charan trying a different look for Shankar's film?

Ram Charan trying a different look for Shankar’s film?
x

Ram Charan trying a different look for Shankar’s film?

Highlights

Ram Charan and director Shankar’s pan-India film was launched recently with much fanfare.

Ram Charan and director Shankar's pan-India film was launched recently with much fanfare.

He appeared with the same look he has been keeping for "Acharya". Director Koratala Siva is now filming the remaining song with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and other cast members. Once this song gets completed, Ram Charan can start working on Shankar's film.

The latest buzz on Ram Charan's look is that, he wanted to try a different moustache style. The "Magadheera" actor does experiments with his look in films. He tried a different moustache look in "Dhruva" which received huge applause from fans.

The regular shoot of Shankar's film will begin in October. A special set is being erected. Ram Charan is also endorsing Disney+ Hotstar OTT for the Telugu market.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X