Rami Malek’s The Amateur to Release in India a Day Before Global Premiere

Indian audiences are in for a thrilling experience as The Amateur, starring Academy Award winner Rami Malek, is set to hit cinemas on 10 April 2025—one day ahead of its global release. With just two weeks to go, anticipation is building for this intense espionage thriller.

In The Amateur, Malek portrays a cryptographer whose life is upended following a devastating terrorist attack. When bureaucratic obstacles prevent justice, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a perilous journey of intelligence, deception, and survival. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as a resolute intelligence officer, Caitríona Balfe as a conflicted government agent, and Laurence Fishburne as a high-ranking official with secrets of his own.

Directed by James Hawes, The Amateur promises a gripping narrative of vengeance and resilience, packed with high-stakes action and unexpected twists. Malek’s electrifying performance adds to the film’s appeal, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

With this exclusive early release, Indian audiences will be among the first to witness the suspense and drama unfold. The Amateur will be distributed by 20th Century Studios and will arrive in cinemas across India on 10 April 2025.



















