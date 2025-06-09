Rana Daggubati says Telugu theatre scene thriving amid nationwide decline

Actor Rana Daggubati recently opened up about the current state of cinema exhibition in India, stating that the theatre business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continues to thrive, unlike the concerning decline seen across many parts of northern India. Highlighting the cultural affinity for cinema in the Telugu states, Rana pointed out that audiences here remain deeply connected to the big screen experience.

With over 15 years in the film industry, the Baahubali actor reflected on how Telugu cinema has evolved, showcasing growth across both large-scale global hits and small-budget gems. He credited this success to the creative diversity in storytelling and the relatively affordable cost of movie-going in Telugu-speaking regions compared to metros like Mumbai and Delhi.

“The Telugu film industry is doing better than many others because it offers a wide variety in terms of craft,” Rana said. “There’s still a strong theatre-going culture here, supported by about 2,500 active screens.”

He also noted that while theatres are closing down across the world, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to see steady attendance—even in small towns—thanks to single-screen theatres and content with mass appeal. In contrast, the northern theatre market, despite a larger population, has seen a significant decline, with multiplexes taking over and many viewers shifting entirely to digital platforms like OTT and YouTube.

Citing the recent success of the low-budget courtroom drama Court, starring Priyadarshi, Rana reiterated that good cinema always finds its audience—whether grand or humble in scale.