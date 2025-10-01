Ranveer Singh faces setback as ‘Shaktimaan’ shelved!

Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, seem to be going through a rough patch professionally, with both stars losing out on major projects. While Deepika earlier exited two big-ticket ventures—Spirit with Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD—reports suggest Ranveer Singh too has faced a similar fate, with three films slipping out of his hands.

The most recent setback is the shelving of Shaktimaan, the much-hyped cinematic adaptation of the iconic television series that once starred Mukesh Khanna. The project, produced on a massive scale, was expected to be Ranveer’s superhero debut. However, industry buzz reveals that ego clashes and creative differences between Ranveer Singh and director Basil Joseph led to its cancellation.

A source close to the development revealed, “Basil made Minnal Murali at a fraction of the proposed Shaktimaan budget, and it was smooth sailing compared to this nightmare. The project consumed two years of his life and left him vowing to stay away from Hindi cinema.”

Earlier, Ranveer also lost Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious Love and War and Prashanth Varma’s Rakshasa, both of which could have added diverse shades to his filmography.

With these unexpected hurdles, questions loom over Ranveer’s upcoming line-up. For fans, the shelving of Shaktimaan is particularly disappointing, given the nostalgia and excitement surrounding the superhero’s return to the big screen.