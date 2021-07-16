Rashmika and Amitabh Bacchan kickstart Goodbye shooting

Rashmika Mandanna who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu is also going to share the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bacchan in Goodbye. The shooting of the movie recently hit the floors.

An interesting picture of Rashmika Mandanna from the shooting sets of the film is now going viral on the internet. The rumors are rife that Rashmika will be seen as Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the film.



The makers have been tight-lipped about the same. Senior actress Neena Gupta is playing Amitabh Bachchan's Wife role in the film.



On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is planning to buy a new home house in Mumbai.



In Telugu, Rashmika's next film is Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar. Rashmika will be seen as a village belle in the movie.



The complete details of the project will be out soon!