Renowned Producers Ashwini Dutt ,Swapna Dutt Unveils Powerful Poster of Laya as Goddess in ‘Son of Kanakadurgamma’ on the Occasion of Dussehra

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the team of ‘Son of Kanakadurgamma’ unveiled a powerful poster featuring actress Laya as the Goddess. The poster was unveiled by renowned producers Ashwini Dutt & Swapna Dutt extended their best wishes to the entire team.

Starring Laya, Anuroop Katari and Akanksha Thiagarajan in lead roles, the film is being jointly produced by Vani Shankar and Thilothama under the banners Thilothama Productions & Raagaa Movies banner. Directed by Durga Phanidhar Lanka, the film’s story has been penned by Kakarla Govardhan Rao.

The makers are crafting ‘Son of Kanakadurgamma’ around the intriguing concept of treasure hunting, promising a fresh blend of action and adventure. The film’s storyline, narrative, visuals and action sequences are expected to be among its major highlights. According to the team, Laya’s powerful appearance as the Goddess and the sequences featuring her are set to deliver a thrilling and goosebump-inducing cinematic experience.

The film features music by Sashidhar Lanka and Sam K Prasanna provides Background Score, while Prasad KV is handling the cinematography. Rajesh Lanka is working as the action choreographer, and Raghavender Reddy is the editor. Chaitanya Meenavalli and Prasad KV are contributing as dialogue writers.

The makers are expected to announce more updates about the film soon.



